Why Tamar Braxton’s New Gig Is A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Tamar Braxton teased a new project on the way. But instead of being in the recording studio, the R&B songstress posted in costume from the set of a movie! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

