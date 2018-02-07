Prank Call Takes A Left When Man Catches Lockup Lie [EXCLUSIVE]

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. starts off playing the attorney to a man’s sister. He tells him his sister’s been arrested and needs bail money- but then she coincidentally calls him and Roy is forced to make something up on the fly! Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious exchange in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

