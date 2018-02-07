The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Needs A Doctor After A Back Rub With Fake Cologne [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Black Tony says everything’s fine after the big brawl that went down at his house during the Super Bowl. He says he can’t get to work this morning, however, because he met a woman the night before who gave him a sensual rub down with oil and cologne- except the cologne was fake, and now his back is breaking out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

