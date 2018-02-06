Black History Month: Sherita Harmon

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

97.9 The Box and Texas Southern University celebrates Black History Month by recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the Houston community. Today we want to recognize Mrs. Sherita Harmon, founder of the Blessed to Be a Blessing Foundation.

Harmon started Blessed to Be a Blessing in 2012 as a way to honor and celebrate her birthday by doing something meaningful. During that time she was in school working on her MBA and on her way home from school each day she would see homeless people gathered at a near by park. With a thoughtful heart she figured this was be a great opportunity to serve those that are less fortunate on her birthday. She spoke it over with her husband and daughter with the ideas of having a “party in the park” for her birthday and they were on board. During that time the City of Houston had just passed an ordinance that required anyone wanting to feed the less fortunate in a public area to have a permit. With the permit approved, Harmon was able to give back to those who are in need.

On August 18. 2012, Sherita held her 1st Annual “Blessed to Be a Blessing” Birthday Give Back Celebration at Peggy’s Point Plaza Park in Houston where they gave away toiletry bags and feed over 50 people.

For more information about Blessed to Be a Blessing Foundation click here.

