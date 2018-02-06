Black History Month
Black History Month: Maranda Evans

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

Maranda Evans

97.9 The Box and Texas Southern University celebrates Black History Month by recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the Houston community.

Texas Southern University graduate, author and motivational speaker Maranda Evans works in the community as President of “The Troubled Movement Incorporated” a non-profit organization. 

Maranda teaches troubles teens and young adults to preserver through adversity by encouraging them to know that their tragedy does not define their destiny; but their will to overcome, makes them who they are!

For more information about the The Troubled Movement,  Incorporated click here.

