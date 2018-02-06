Black History Month
Black History Month: Martesha C. Haynes

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

Leaders In The Community

Source: Martesha C. Haynes / Martesha C. Haynes

Martesha C. Haynes is the founder of a non-profit organization called Social Good In Action Inc that focuses on helping organizations and non-profit organizations raise money for community services and programs that support children affected by developmental disabilities, abused, murdered, missing children, homeless & sheltered families in need.

Social Good In Action, Inc. vision is being dedicated to connecting with issues in the community, world and causes that are in need to be noticed more than others. We want to recognize her for the critical role that she played in the process of helping Houstonians recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Haynes is on the front-lines of service delivery all across Houston, her efforts in helping hundreds of families get rescued working with the Coast Guard rescue teams and Houston Police Department. Afterwards, she has continuously volunteered in several capacities and countless hours assisting families with needs including the seniors and homeless, still to this day Martesha continues to deliver much needed food and supplies with the Houston Food Bank directly to our communities! We want to ensure that her efforts go unnoticed. She’s received many awards/certificates from City of Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner and 18th Congressional District Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Certificate signed by President Barack Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Barack Obamaand/or Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

For more information about Social Good In Action click here.

