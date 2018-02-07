Not Christ-Like: Ben Carson Reportedly Wants To Raise The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients

Not Christ-Like: Ben Carson Reportedly Wants To Raise The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients

We should all be outraged.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Ben Carson continues to fail America by being the  unqualified secretary of the  Department of Housing and Urban Development. From ignoring an Obama-era rule to give fair housing to low-income people to possibly violating ethics laws by having his family involved at HUD, Carson is the definition of deplorable. Now, it has gotten worse.

According to a leaked draft of legislation, HUD wants to raise the rents for housing aid recipients. Newsweek reports, “The drafted legislation would allow work requirements of up to 32 hours per week, and would require families who receive housing assistance to devote a larger percentage of their income towards paying rent.” The document was dated January 17, 2018 and a HUD spokesperson would not comment on the document directly. However, Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, tweeted this on Friday, “Work requirements don’t lead to stable employment or a path out of poverty. Cutting housing benefits won’t create the jobs & opportunities needed to lift families out of poverty.”

Yentel also told Newsweek budget cuts to HUD will be “devastating.”

What is deeply despicable about HUD’s latest stunt under the poor management of Ben Carson is that the Obama-era rule, which they blocked on January 1,  allowed low-income people to afford housing in areas with better schools and access to jobs. Of course people want to work, but if there are little to no jobs in your area — that aren’t a starvation wage — how are you supposed to survive? Furthermore, “work requirements” will give the government an excuse to keep people off housing. What if someone can’t find a 32-hour a week job? For someone like Ben Carson, who grew up poor in Detroit, to continuously co-sign hateful legislation — while his family allegedly benefits — is disturbing. We should all be outraged.

Isn’t Ben Carson a man of God? His treatment of low-income people is not very Christ-like.

SOURCE: Newsweek

