Beautiful News: Rapper Drake Donates $50K Towards College Student’s Tuition

Rapper Drake donated thousands of dollars to students while filming his new video for his single ‘God’s plan.’

The 6-God traveled to Miami, where he visited Miami Senior High School to shake hands, kiss babies, and donate 25Gs. He also promised to help design new school uniforms:

Best Day Ever! The REAL Drake was at the High today! Thanks for giving back to the community! @Drake pic.twitter.com/9PqaUoerqt — Miami Senior High (@miamiseniorhigh) February 5, 2018

The Canadian lyricists next stop was to Miami University, where he surprised one co-ed with $50K towards her college tuition:

The recipient, Destiny James, told her Instagram followers that she had applied to a myriad of scholarships through her essays, and one caught the attention of the hip-hop artist.

“Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition,” she wrote.

God’s plan indeed!

