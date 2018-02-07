Beautiful News: Rapper Drake Donates $50K Towards College Student’s Tuition

Philanthrobae
Rapper Drake donated thousands of dollars to students while filming his new video for his single ‘God’s plan.’
The 6-God traveled to Miami, where he visited Miami Senior High School to shake hands, kiss babies, and donate 25Gs. He also promised to help design new school uniforms:
The Canadian lyricists next stop was to Miami University, where he surprised one co-ed with $50K towards her college tuition:
The recipient, Destiny James, told her Instagram followers that she had applied to a myriad of scholarships through her essays, and one caught the attention of the hip-hop artist.
“Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition,” she wrote.
God’s plan indeed!
