Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

School Let Out Is Lit For This Young Girl Dancer

She teams up and drops some heat.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Schoolchildren running to schoolbus

Source: Beau Lark/Corbis/VCG / Getty

While some kids might be heading straight home after a day of school work, talented dancer Dior Christian Forbes is dropping videos to show off her moves.

She gets some assistance from international dancer Skip and the results are straight fire.

Watch Dior and Skip represent for New Orleans bounce culture below, and continue to keep them on your radar. They might end up on your favorite daytime talk show.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos