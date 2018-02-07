Feature Story
Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics In Sales

Fenty Beauty sales are estimated to surpass Kar-Jenner beauty brands this year.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid

Source: Fotonoticias / Getty

It’s no secret that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is making waves within the beauty industry but after less than six months on the market the company is projected the to outsell both Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jennner’s cosmetic lines

Fenty sales in the first month were reportedly five times that of Kylie Cosmetics and continued to lead in following months.

In addition, Fenty shoppers are spending more money on Rihanna’s product line than top sellers  KKW, Kylie, and Kat Von D.

Rihanna was applauded for debuting 40 shades of foundation. Is inclusivity the key to company’s growing success?

 

