Champagne Philanthropist: Drake Surprised A Student At University of Miami With $50,000

Drake is definitely dedicated to helping out his fans, and lately he’s been dropping a lot of cash on students’ education. Earlier this week, the Toronto native went to Miami Senior High School to surprise students and film his “God’s Plan” music video. While there, Drizzy also donated $25,000 and OVO-designed uniforms to the school as an extra treat. That wasn’t the end of his charitable stint in Miami, either. He followed that kind act up with something even more touching: a $50,000 check to one of his big fans who is a University of Miami student.

The student’s name is Destiny James, and she went right to Instagram to share the photo of herself with the emcee and the huge check that he gave her. James said she received a scholarship last year and thought that would be all the money she had access to, but then Drake selflessly stepped in.

“@champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!’ You don’t understand what this means to me! I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world…Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I’m living out my dreams.”

So dope to see Drake helping out the kids and making a fan’s dreams some true.

