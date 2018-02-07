Music
Who’s Performing At Halftime Of Super Bowl In Atlanta Next Year?

Written By: Nia Noelle

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

 

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl in Atlanta next year? A rapper has never headlined halftime at the Super Bowl. In 2019, the Super Bowl will be held in Atlanta, the city that has dominated hip hop for 20 years.

Many, including Bruno Mars are hoping the NFL will celebrate Hip Hop Artists. The Pop Star took to Twitter to spark the possibility of the NFL making it happen.

Who are your top picks? Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Future Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri Ludacris Pastor Troy Rich Homie Quan Kilo Ali 2 Chainz Migos CeeLo Young Thug…

So who do you want to perform in the Super Bowl Super Bowl in Atlanta?

Photos