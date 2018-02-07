9 O'Clock News
Philadelphia Eagles Players Plan On Skipping White House Visit

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

So far, Torrey Smith, Chris Long, and Malcolm Jenkins have already said that they will not visit the White House. Monday morning, Jenkins said he will not be participating in the white house visit either.

“I personally do not anticipate attending that,” he said. When asked if he had a message for Trump he said no and added, “My message has been clear all year. I’m about, you know, creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana, or this entire country.”

