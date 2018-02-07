Philadelphia Eagles Players Plan On Skipping White House Visit

So far, Torrey Smith, Chris Long, and Malcolm Jenkins have already said that they will not visit the White House. Monday morning, Jenkins said he will not be participating in the white house visit either.

“I personally do not anticipate attending that,” he said. When asked if he had a message for Trump he said no and added, “My message has been clear all year. I’m about, you know, creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana, or this entire country.”

