Have You Seen Marvin Jones AMAZING American Idol Audition?

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Have You Seen Marvin Jones AMAZING American Idol Audition?

Written By: WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

You probably didn’t know this but Detroit Lions wide receiver, Marvin Jones III, is very talented. Other than catching footballs, this man can SANG!

Recently he has taken his talent to the American Idol stage where he auditioned in front of mega stars like Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry. Lionel Richie instantly recognized him and by the end of the performance, Katy Perry was blown away!

Watch Marvin as he does an amazing rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by the R&B singer Tank. Make sure you tune in on March 11 at 8 pm on ABC to see if Marvin gets the Golden Ticket!!

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. 

The Best Moments From American Idol

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Moments From American Idol

Continue reading The Best Moments From American Idol

The Best Moments From American Idol

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos