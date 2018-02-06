CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red Line’

Photo by

CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay's Drama Pilot 'Red Line'

Ava is continuing to kill it in practically all forms of entertainment!

If too much of Ava DuVernay is never enough for you, you’re in luck because the powerhouse entertainment mogul has just secured her next project. It was recently announced that CBS has officially picked up her drama pilot series.

Shadow and Act has all the details about Ava DuVernay’s latest foray into TV, as she is headed to CBS with her drama pilot titled Red Line. Already having found success in TV with her hit OWN network drama series Queen Sugar, DuVernay is set to create that magic once again with this new series.

Via Shadow and Act:

[‘Red Line’ is a drama] from Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti.

The potential series, written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, “explores what happens after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor.” It will follow “three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective.”

DuVernay executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, as well as Parrish and Weiss.

DuVernay is just one of many black creatives who are knocking down doors and breaking barriers in Hollywood, one project at a time. If you can’t wait until Red Line premieres, don’t worry because you can check out DuVernay’s $100 million directorial effort A Wrinkle in Time, when it hits theaters on March 9. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and young newcomer Storm Reid.

 

