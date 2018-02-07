The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Can The Artist Who Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Still Have A Career? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs‘ marriage is over, even as the two gear up to go to court to finalize their divorce. Amidst all of the he-said-she-said and reports of spousal support demands and the like, another party is trying to come up on the win- Starshell.

Starshell is the young artist that was supposedly managed by Mary J and her husband. But soon, Kendu Isaacs and her started to have an affair, and their marriage fell a part. Now, Starshell thinks she’ll just go on her merry way. But she seems a little naive. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

