Does Beyonce Owe Her Success To Being Light-Skinned? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Mathew Knowles has a new book called “Racism: From The Eyes Of A Child.” He talked a lot about colorism in the music industry, specifically how it affects black women in the music industry. It’s well known that lighter-skinned artists have historically had an easier time getting their foot through the door in many different industries, but especially entertainment.

Well, Mathew Knowles has gone so far as to point out how being light-skinned has affected his own daughter Beyonce‘s success. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

