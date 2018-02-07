The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rosie Perez On How She Fought Sexual Harassment While Breaking Into Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The legendary Rosie Perez chatted with the morning show crew about her new TV show, “Rise,” which debuts on NBC March 13th. She talks about the role she plays as a impassioned teacher who swallows her pride to fight to teach drama and change her students lives. She also talks about her TV series called “Bounty Hunter” that is playing in the UK, and getting married recently.

Rosie also shares her insights on the #MeToo movement that is currently going on in Hollywood. She talks about her own experiences with sexual harassment as she was coming up in Hollywood, and how, as a sexual assault survivor, she knew how to find the strength fight back. Rosie also details the significance of the movement outside of the entertainment industry, and in the every day lives of every day people. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos