Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards

Written By: HOT 1075

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

In celebration of Black History Month, UAW Ford is recognizing African Americans who have paved the way for others!

UAW Ford Trailblazers social image

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

UAW Ford recognizes Nelson Jack Edwards –

Nelson Jack Edwards

Source: Witek / Detroit Public Library

Nelson “Jack” Edwards was Vice President of the UAW and a founder of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists. Nelson was born in 1917 on a farm in Lowndes County, Alabama. In 1937 he moved to Detroit and worked at the Chrysler plant where he became active in the local union. Inspired by his brother John who had told him the union was doing good things, Edwards began his union career during the union growth of the 1930s. Nelson became the first black man to become a vice-president of the UAW and long-time civil rights champion. He was silenced by a gunman in 1974 but his achievements are monumental and continue for all to emulate and build on.

About UAW Ford

Ford and the UAW are always working to maintain and build upon our position as industry leaders. Our commitment to worker involvement and labor-management cooperation has deepened over the years, helping to keep us on the cutting edge as an example of labor and management working together for the benefit of all.

Click Here to Visit Our Website

Thanks to the Detroit Public Library for providing Radio One with the above picture. Click HERE to visit their website!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos