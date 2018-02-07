Could This Be The Face Of The Great Pharaoh, Nefertiti?

Look like her-tory is starting to catch up and we the people have questions. Forever King Tut’s mother was known as Queen Nefertiti and now all that information has changed as we learn that Queen Nefertiti was in fact King Tut’s stepmother and mother-in-law? How could this be?

On Travel Channel’s “Expedition Unknown,” Josh Gates got exclusive access to the remains of Queen Nefertiti, the mother of King Tut. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports, and Gates joins TODAY live to share a first look at a reconstructed bust that shows what Nefertiti may have really looked like.

It may have taken 3000 years, but it appears scientists may soon solve a mystery stretching all the way back to Ancient Egypt: What happened to Queen Nefertiti ? Over the summer, Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves claimed he discovered evidence that there is a secret chamber hiding behind a painted wall in King Tut ’s tomb. His provocative theory was that behind the graffiti was Nefertiti, the stepmother of Tutankhamun, and one of ancient history’s most recognized women, who rose to fame around 3400 years ago before suddenly vanishing from historical record. If Reeves is correct, this discovery could eclipse that of Tut’s tomb and possibly reveal rooms filled with untold treasure.

Nefertiti, whose name means “a beautiful woman has come,” was the queen of Egypt during the 14th century B.C. The wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten, she is widely recognized by her high cheekbones and suntanned skin as depicted on the iconic, 3,300-year-old bust discovered by a German archeological team in 1912. Her timeless beauty has made her image one of the most reproduced images from Ancient Egypt.

Although she is widely referred to as King Tut’s mother, many would argue that she was his step-mother. Although Akhenaten was indeed Tut’s father, Tut’s mother was one of the Pharaoh’s other wives. But that’s not all. Further complicating the family tree was the royal custom of intermarriages: Tut married the daughter of Nefertiti and Akhenaten, which makes Nefertiti not only Tut’s step mother, but also his mother-in-law.

