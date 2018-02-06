Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125 Years!

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125 Years!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Larry Nassar Faces Sentencing At Second Sexual Abuse Trial

TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex __________________________________________ Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar will never ever evaaaaa be a free man again. He was given his third prison sentence today and it’s an additional 40 to 125 years behind bars! _________________________________________ As we previously reported, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 175 years last month. That was added on top of his 60-year sentence for child pornography charges. At maximum, this gives Nassar a total of 360 years in prison. __________________________________________ During his sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan, the former doctor apologized for his heinous acts and said the victims’ stories "impacted me to my innermost core." ______________________________________________ "With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling," he said. "It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts." _________________________________________ During his multiple trial, more than 150 girls and women came forward and— read more at TheShadeRoom.com! Scott Olson/Getty Images

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 6 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 7 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Photos