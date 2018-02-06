Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125 Years!

TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex __________________________________________ Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar will never ever evaaaaa be a free man again. He was given his third prison sentence today and it’s an additional 40 to 125 years behind bars! _________________________________________ As we previously reported, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 175 years last month. That was added on top of his 60-year sentence for child pornography charges. At maximum, this gives Nassar a total of 360 years in prison. __________________________________________ During his sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan, the former doctor apologized for his heinous acts and said the victims’ stories "impacted me to my innermost core." ______________________________________________ "With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling," he said. "It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts." _________________________________________ During his multiple trial, more than 150 girls and women came forward and— read more at TheShadeRoom.com! Scott Olson/Getty Images

