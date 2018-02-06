Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court And With Baby!

Via TMZ:

Safe to say Travis Scott is having a GREAT week … first the birth of his baby girl and now a victory in court.

A clerk at the Rogers District Court in Arkansas tells TMZ … the rapper’s case for inciting a riot is closed after Travis struck a deal, pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. The more serious charges — endangering the welfare of a minor and inciting a riot — were tossed.

As we reported … Travis was arrested at his concert back in May after cops say he encouraged people to rush the stage. Continue reading more [HERE].

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: