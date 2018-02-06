Chance The Rapper’s Organization “Social Works” Starts Black History Month Film Festival

Chance The Rapper’s Organization “Social Works” Starts Black History Month Film Festival

Shout out to Chance The Rapper for continuing to do positive things in his community.

On Thursday, Chance announced his organizations Black History Month Film Festival, which features some classic films, such as “The Wiz,” “Malcolm X,” “Ali,” and “Black Panther.”

The festival will be taking place every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of February.

For those who are interested, they can purchase tickets for $7 either online or at the door.

