Why Suge Knight & Everyone He Knows Is Now In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Suge Knight has been in jail for a while now. But now, through a strange, tragic turn of events, he’s got some friends in there with him: like his lawyers and his fiancee. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos