Joke Of The Day: Why Do We Tell Actors To “Break A Leg?” [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
For today’s joke, Rock-T asks, “why do we tell actors to ‘break a leg’?” Check out the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Nosy Pepper [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Adopted Child [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Rock-T’s New Word [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His Performances
- Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later With “Prince”
- Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
- Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win
- Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black Ink Chicago” Set?
- AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job Applicants Who Test Positive for Marijuana
- Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside
- Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed After Being Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver
- #MODELMONDAY: Sabina Karlsson’s Red Curls And Hot Curves Bring A Fresh Spin To The Plus Size Industry
- Kevin Hart Addresses Big Game Humiliation
February 5: This Day in Black History
20 photos Launch gallery
February 5: This Day in Black History
1. Trayvon Martin1 of 20
2. Little Stevie Wonder2 of 20
3. Hank Aaron3 of 20
4. Barrett Strong4 of 20
5. Armstrong Williams5 of 20
6. The Shirelles6 of 20
7. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.7 of 20
8. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.8 of 20
9. Bobby Brown9 of 20
10. Sugar Ray Leonard10 of 20
11. New Edition11 of 20
12. Chuck Cooper12 of 20
13. Law Student Barack Obama13 of 20
14. Medgar Evers14 of 20
15. Stevie Wonder15 of 20
16. Joe Stubbs16 of 20
17. The Hank Aaron Award17 of 20
18. Gwen Guthrie18 of 20
19. Doris Coley19 of 20
20. Ms. A.M.E. Logan20 of 20
comments – Add Yours