The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joke Of The Day: Why Do We Tell Actors To “Break A Leg?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

For today’s joke, Rock-T asks, “why do we tell actors to ‘break a leg’?” Check out the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Nosy Pepper [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Adopted Child [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Joke Of The Day: Rock-T’s New Word [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

 

February 5: This Day in Black History

20 photos Launch gallery

February 5: This Day in Black History

Continue reading February 5: This Day in Black History

February 5: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 6 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 7 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Photos