Why Black Tony Needs To Set Up A GoFundMe For His Mom After The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

2 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony wasn’t expecting to have to come to work after the Super Bowl. He was at a party at his mom’s house, to which Pancake and whole bunch of baby mamas showed up to. A whole bunch of fights broke out, and he didn’t get to see the end of the game. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Got His Feet Done Instead Of Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His Performances
- Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later With “Prince”
- Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
- Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win
- Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black Ink Chicago” Set?
- AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job Applicants Who Test Positive for Marijuana
- Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside
- Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed After Being Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver
- #MODELMONDAY: Sabina Karlsson’s Red Curls And Hot Curves Bring A Fresh Spin To The Plus Size Industry
- Kevin Hart Addresses Big Game Humiliation
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)
1. Mo'Nique1 of 15
2. Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Sybil Wilkes, Wanda Sykes, Loni Love2 of 15
3. Rep. Cory Booker3 of 15
4. Tony T. Roberts4 of 15
5. Angela Rye5 of 15
6. Guy Torry6 of 15
7. Tisha Campbell Martin7 of 15
8. Niki Murphy8 of 15
9. Amanda Seales9 of 15
10. Jemele Hill10 of 15
11. T.I. & Omari Hardwick11 of 15
12. Big Sean12 of 15
13. Killer Mike13 of 15
14. Neil deGrasse Tyson14 of 15
15. Tiffany Haddish15 of 15
comments – Add Yours