Prank Call: Attorney Taunts Woman With G-Unit References [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a woman to tell her that her baby daddy is stopping payment on all his child support. When things inevitably get ugly, he starts to taunt her with southern hip-hop references. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Takes Out Shotgun When Told To Remove His Cars From Yard [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Says Man Is Lying About Racism From The Sheriff [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Wants Choir To “Shake That Laffy Taffy For The Lord” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: