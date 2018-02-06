Prank Call: Attorney Taunts Woman With G-Unit References [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a woman to tell her that her baby daddy is stopping payment on all his child support. When things inevitably get ugly, he starts to taunt her with southern hip-hop references. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Takes Out Shotgun When Told To Remove His Cars From Yard [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Says Man Is Lying About Racism From The Sheriff [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Wants Choir To “Shake That Laffy Taffy For The Lord” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His Performances
- Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later With “Prince”
- Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
- Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win
- Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black Ink Chicago” Set?
- AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job Applicants Who Test Positive for Marijuana
- Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside
- Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed After Being Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver
- #MODELMONDAY: Sabina Karlsson’s Red Curls And Hot Curves Bring A Fresh Spin To The Plus Size Industry
- Kevin Hart Addresses Big Game Humiliation
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes: 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
63 photos Launch gallery
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes: 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea & Da BratSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 1 of 63
2. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, TeoSource:Urban One 2 of 63
3. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, HeadkrackSource:Urban One 3 of 63
4. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 4 of 63
5. Wavyy JonezSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 5 of 63
6. Da BratSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe 6 of 63
7. Rock-TSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 7 of 63
8. Marcc RoseSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 8 of 63
9. Maria MoreSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 9 of 63
10. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 10 of 63
11. Special KSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 11 of 63
12. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 12 of 63
13. Maria MoreSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 13 of 63
14. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 14 of 63
15. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, TeoSource:Urban One 15 of 63
16. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 16 of 63
17. Bow Wow & Rickey SmileySource:Dish Nation 17 of 63
18. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 18 of 63
19. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 19 of 63
20. Bow Wow & Rickey SmileySource:Dish Nation 20 of 63
21. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 21 of 63
22. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 22 of 63
23. Bow Wow & Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 23 of 63
24. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 24 of 63
25. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 25 of 63
26. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 26 of 63
27. Da BratSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe 27 of 63
28. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 28 of 63
29. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 29 of 63
30. Maria MoreSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 30 of 63
31. Rickey Smiley & Big CitySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 31 of 63
32. Rickey SmileySource:Breakwind Entertainment 32 of 63
33. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 33 of 63
34. Pastor TroySource:Breakwind Entertainment 34 of 63
35. Rickey Smiley & Pastor Troy With Urban One/Atlanta EmployeesSource:Breakwind Entertainment 35 of 63
36. Urban One/Atlanta VP/GM Tim Davies & Pastor TroySource:Breakwind Entertainment 36 of 63
37. Headkrack Pastor TroySource:Breakwind Entertainment 37 of 63
38. Rickey Smiley & Pastor TroySource:Breakwind Entertainment 38 of 63
39. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 39 of 63
40. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 40 of 63
41. Rickey SmileySource:Breakwind Entertainment 41 of 63
42. Da BratSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe 42 of 63
43. Pastor TroySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 43 of 63
44. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 44 of 63
45. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 45 of 63
46. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 46 of 63
47. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 47 of 63
48. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 48 of 63
49. Maria MoreSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 49 of 63
50. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 50 of 63
51. Rickey Smiley, Ayo & HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 51 of 63
52. Da BratSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe 52 of 63
53. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 53 of 63
54. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 54 of 63
55. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 55 of 63
56. Da BratSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 56 of 63
57. Gary With Da Tea, Special K & Rickey SmileySource:Urban One 57 of 63
58. Gary With Da Tea, Special K & Rickey SmileySource:Urban One 58 of 63
59. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 59 of 63
60. Special KSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 60 of 63
61. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, TeoSource:Urban One 61 of 63
62. Maria MoreSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 62 of 63
63. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 63 of 63
comments – Add Yours