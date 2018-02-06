The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Attorney Taunts Woman With G-Unit References [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a woman to tell her that her baby daddy is stopping payment on all his child support. When things inevitably get ugly, he starts to taunt her with southern hip-hop references. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

