Kevin Hart Explains His Thoughts on The Reactions to His Big Game Celebration

As previously reported, Kevin Hart was famously blocked from taking the stage to join his hometown Philadelphia Eagles on stage after the Super Bowl.
He also made a fool of himself on national television during a drunken interview in which he dropped the F-bomb.
Social media is still dragging the comedian for his sloppiness. His response to all of this?
“Who gives a s**t….Fllllyyyy EAGLES FLY!!!!!” he said on Instagram, followed by a ton of hashtags.
“To all the kids out there I just wanna say don’t drink. You know, when alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff,” he said in the video. “Me trying to get on stage with the trophy, definitely one of the top two dumbest things I’ve ever done, but who cares?!”
Hart went on to admit he was “still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass” before telling a friend to shut up.
Watch below:
