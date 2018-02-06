Raven-Symoné Tries to Drag Jay Z and Diddy on Instagram

Photo by

Raven-Symoné Tries to Drag Jay Z and Diddy on Instagram

Tinker Bell Premiere - London

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

A lot of folks are not happy with Raven Symone in the wake of her reposting a pic (above) with harsh comments about some of the biggest names in hip hop.

The photo (re-posted over the weekend) featured industry heavyweights such as Jay Z, DiddyT.I., Steve Stoute and others at the Roc Nation Grammy party last week. Like we said, her comment about it was not complimentary, to say the least.

“A group of so called ‘successful’ black men who became rich and famous through perpetuating the worst black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of the entire planet…” the caption read. Symoné has since deleted the post.

She came back to social media later to double down and defend her original post. Here’s what she has to say via her Instagram.

“Deleted my post because the comments were not something I want my underage followers looking at. I’m not deleting because I don’t believe in what I said.”

Well, you won’t be surprised to learn that Trey Songz and T.I. wasted no time in clapping back at the Disney star. But, surprisingly, they took the high road!

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Young Hollywood and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Yui Mok – PA Images and Getty Images

Third through Eighth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

