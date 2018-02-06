Sinbad Weighs In on Justin Timberlake’s Tribute to Prince

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Sinbad Weighs In on Justin Timberlake’s Tribute to Prince

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Prince fans were not about to let Justin Timberlake get away with his tribute to the late icon without comment…and most of it continues to be negative.

As previously reported, JT performed Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” with a giant projection of the artist on a large billowing sheet behind the stage. (Watch above.) This method was apparently chosen after Sheila E shut down his original plan to perform with a Prince hologram.

In a 1998 interview with Guitar World magazine, Prince was asked directly about the use of digital editing to “create a situation where you could jam with any artist from the past.” He was unequivocally against it.

“That’s the most demonic thing imaginable,” he said. “Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing … it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song (Free As A Bird), manipulating John Lennon’svoice to have him singing from across the grave … that’ll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”

Many fans thought JT’s projection of Prince on the sheet was too close to the hologram concept that Prince clearly hated and took to social media with their disapproval.

Jemele Hill, formerly of ESPN and now senior correspondent at The Undefeated, tweeted a GIF of Prince expressing befuddlement.

Sinbad also took to social media with more details about Prince’s original beef with JT, which started with JT’s 2006 release of “Sexy Back.”

At the time, Prince joked that sexy never left. Timberlake responded with a verse in “Give It To Me” in which he said to Prince, “Don’t hate on me just because you didn’t come up with it.” Later, Timberlake mocked Prince’s hight by lowering the mic stand to accept an award on his behalf at the Golden Globes.

Watch Sinbad detail these events in the video below.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin Mazur and Getty Images

Gif, Third Picture, and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

First Video Courtesy of Pepsi-Cola, the NFL, NBC, and YouTube

Second Video Courtesy of TMZ and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 6 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 7 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Photos