Dodge Makes Controversy By Using Martin Luther King in a Ram Commercial

Most of the ads for Sunday’s Super Bowl found their way online well before the game, but a few surprises made their way to game time. One of those was Dodge’s commercial for the Ram truck that used Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice to highlight the truck’s role in helping others in times of need. It was likely an ad that was meant to be uplifting and positive while also pushing the brand forward. It was also likely an ad that common sense should’ve nipped in the bud. The speech used came from February 4th 50 years ago and was meant to highlight the need for greatness and service according to Business Insider:

“Recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant…That’s your new definition of greatness — it means that everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” King says in a voiceover during the commercial, which depicts fishermen, military, football players, and others on the job before cutting to shots of Dodge Ram trucks. The commercial ends with Dodge’s tagline, “Built to Serve.”

People were not happy that a speech from MLK and the Civil Rights Movement was being used to sell a pickup truck. No matter the imagery or intention behind it, most people felt that using the late Civil Rights leader was in bad taste:

martin luther dodge ram king jr wtf — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) February 5, 2018

Ah yes, from Martin Luther King Jr's famous "I have a Dodge Ram" speech. — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) February 5, 2018

There was audible painful groaning at the Super Bowl party I’m at as everyone realized Dodge Ram was trying to profit off of an MLK speech — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 5, 2018

Yeah, because who knew MLK was talking about a Dodge Ram? Here I thought he was talking about equality. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) February 5, 2018

This Dodge Ram ad was offensive and you should be ashamed #sblii https://t.co/sgwfXpITXM — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2018

I predict Dodge will be issuing an apologetic contribution to the Martin Luther King Jr Center for Nonviolent Social Change before sun up tomorrow — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 5, 2018

Not a fan of Martin Luther King ‘s words being used to sell me a ducking Dodge. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 5, 2018

exploiting martin luther king’s legacy for a dodge ad the year kaepernick was effectively banned by the league is the epitome of everything wrong in america today pic.twitter.com/Oa1WUadD2C — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) February 5, 2018

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Photo 12 and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Dodge, YouTube, and Uproxx

Gif and First through Eight Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx