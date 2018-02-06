How a Chemical in McDonald’s Fries Can Cure Baldness

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

How a Chemical in McDonald’s Fries Can Cure Baldness

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's fries could cure baldness

Source: WENN.com / WENN

What if we told you french fry oil could cure baldness?

Researchers say a chemical used to keep fry oil from bubbling over can do just that.

Scientists at Japan’s Yokohama University have found dimethylpolysiloxane can grow hair on bald mice and they think it could do the same on bald humans.

According to the study, hair follicle germs using the silicon-based additive were transplanted onto the skin of the bald mice, and black fur sprouted within a few days.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 6 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 7 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Photos