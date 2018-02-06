Diet Coke Awkwardly Sampled Shabba Ranks In Super Bowl Ad

Many tuned in to Super Bowl 52 last night to witness the clash between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though the game was a classic, some of us just wanted to see the commercials.

We enjoyed offerings from brands like Doritos and Tide, but something was off with the promotion for Coca-Cola’s Mango-flavored line of Diet Coke.

We found it to be a little awkward, but were you feeling it?

The soundtrack for the 30 second clip came from the EDM/Dancehall blend “Long Distance” from Scottish DJ/Producer Sam Gellaitry, and it features a sample of Dancehall Artist Shabba Ranks.

Jamaica’s own 13th Street Promotions provided the info on that, and you can check out more here.

