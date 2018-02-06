Feature Story
Watch: YG Goes Sneaker Shopping And Talks Keeping His Personal Jordan Collection Under Wraps

He's got a style unlike anyone else

Written By: Nia Noelle

Bompton’s very on YG is the latest celeb to take their love of sneakers onto Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping. The “Who Do You Love?” rapper met up with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles to talk about his love of everything from Vans, to Converse, to Jordans.

Even though he commonly wears Converse and Vans now, YG says that in his early days he was strictly a Jordan head. He also talks about his father who had his family in a Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls household, but now his dad asks him for stuff like Vans and other trendy sneakers. He also says that when he was really wearing Converse a lot, he’d go through about 2 pairs of the shoes a week.

As you can see in the video or from knowing YG’s style prior, the emcee definitely has an aesthetic that’s different from a lot of other rappers and people in general. He says that in school he would always get clowned on by his friends because his style was so different, and he was the first one wearing skinny jeans way back when.

Photos