#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion

A track gets some help from social media.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Migos Presented By MAGNUM Large Size Condoms

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

This week, Migos hit another landmark when their album Culture II hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album was assisted by their single “Stir Fry” and fans have been so inspired by the track that they decided to make a dance challenge out of it.

Folk across social media have been making slow wind movements then adding their own moves to give life to the #StirFryChallenge.

Surely their creative routines have helped the song’s No. 1 spot. Swipe through to check out some more clips of the dance!

