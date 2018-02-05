It’s Lit! Desus & Mero Announce A 5 Day, 5 Borough New York City Tour

As some certified Bronx legends, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are always showing New York some love–but their announcement today might be one of the most exciting to date for Bodega Boys fans who reside in The Big Apple. The boys recently announced a tour where they’re visiting cities like Atlanta, Seattle, and Detroit, which had the people of NYC wondering why the home town didn’t get any live show love. Of course, Desus & Mero had a plan all along, and today they made a huge announcement for their New York hive.

Not only do the Bodega Bodega boys have a show in New York coming up….they just announced a whole NYC tour! The Desus & Mero Do NYC Tour will take place from April 8-15, and they’re doing 5 shows in all 5 boroughs.

On the tour’s website, there’s also a video of the boys explaining what’s gonna go down at the NYC tour, including the fact that there will be a special guest for each of the shows…so, Jay Z for the Brooklyn show? They also revealed that they’ll be selling some merch at the shows, which is huge for Bodega Boys fans who’ve been distraught over their always sold out T-shirts for the longest.

Over the next 5 days, one show is going to be announced each morning at 10AM–so those who want the chance to see some live art need to be quick with it. Be sure to stay on DESUSANDMERODONYC.COM if you’re planning on going to this major event.

