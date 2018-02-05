News
Former Athlete’s Powerful Speech Might Have Been Overlooked Super Bowl Weekend

A word to get you through the week.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Surely many folks were tuned into the Super Bowl Sunday evening, but the whole weekend was full of inspiration you might have missed.

On Saturday night, BET aired the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, and it involved great performances and praiseworthy moments.

One part in particular moved the crowd in a deep way. Former NFL player Tommie Harris took to the stage and described his experience losing his wife only 41 days after they were married. How he handled the situation was nothing short of inspirational.

Check out the clip below, which has already received 5 million views on Facebook!

