Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Allegedly rapper, Peezy, was shot Saturday evening on the east side.

Witness said that they heard gunshots on 3600 block of Fairview Street, where they found him laying in the middle of the street with wounds to the head. He is currently recovering. Details still emerging.

Peezy just got back to Detroit from preforming in Milwaukee.

We are wishing Peezy, a quick recovery. #PrayersUp

 

