Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed After Being Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Super Bowl Sunday was a day of mixed emotions while many people were preparing for the big game, two families were receiving the sad news of their love one’s being killed.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed to NFL.com. He was 26. Jackson and another man were killed when they were hit by a Ford F-150 while standing outside next to a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. The truck slammed into the rear of the car and hit Jackson and the other man just before 4 a.m. ET, according to a police report.

The driver of the truck, who police identified as Alex Cabrera of Indianapolis, fled the scene on foot, according to the police report. He was apprehended a short time later. Police said Cabrera was driving without a license, and they believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Read More: NFL.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 5 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 6 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 7 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Photos