Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed After Being Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver

Super Bowl Sunday was a day of mixed emotions while many people were preparing for the big game, two families were receiving the sad news of their love one’s being killed.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed to NFL.com. He was 26. Jackson and another man were killed when they were hit by a Ford F-150 while standing outside next to a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. The truck slammed into the rear of the car and hit Jackson and the other man just before 4 a.m. ET, according to a police report.

The driver of the truck, who police identified as Alex Cabrera of Indianapolis, fled the scene on foot, according to the police report. He was apprehended a short time later. Police said Cabrera was driving without a license, and they believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

