Praise Break: Jekalyn Carr “You Will Win” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Praise Break, Jekalyn Carr reminds us that no matter what you’re up against, “You Will Win.” Click on the audio player to hear the whole uplifting song in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

