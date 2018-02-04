Feature Story
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Performance

Written By: Nia Noelle

Source: KARIM SAHIB / Getty

Justin Timberlake will be taking the stage during halftime at the Super Bowl but there’s only one thing everyone else cares about — Janet Jackson.

Even though we won’t be seeing Janet on the main stage, Twitter has banned together to celebrate the icon in a major way. Ahead of Justin’s halftime performance, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay has become a trending topic, the second highest trending topic aside from the Super Bowl itself.

Check out a few ways social media has been honoring Janet.

Photos