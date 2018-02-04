Bernice Jenkins Is Not Okay With The Name Of Kanye West’s New Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

Just before launching into the Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins went on a mini-rant about the difference in popular names for babies these days. For instance, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian‘s newest little one, whom the couple named “Chicago.” Ms. Jenkins doesn’t understand today’s children’s names- “they just name ’em anything.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
