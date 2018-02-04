Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Collaborate On “Pray For Me” From “Black Panther” Soundtrack [AUDIO]

Everyone has been talking about “Black Panther” and the film will finally be out in theaters on February 16th. Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack for the film and fans just got the opportunity to hear the collaboration with him and The Weekend. The hit song “Pray for Me” which sounds futuristic, fun and a beat that you can vibe to.

According to Pitchfork, the album features songs from SZA, Schoolboy Q, Anderson Paak and more. Lamar and The Weeknd have worked together before on his track “Sidewalks” so fans are excited they are working together again. Listen to the song and let us know what you think about it.

