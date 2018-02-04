Feature Story
Watch: Did This Parent Take It Too Far Trying To Teach His Kid A Lesson?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Angry Mother Shouting While Cute Girl Listening To Headphones Against Gray Background

Source: Enrique Ramos Lpez / EyeEm / Getty

Every parent has a different way of chastising their children when they misbehave.

Some folks still opt for the traditional ways (timeouts, groundings or even a whoppin’ if things are severe), but this day and age, parents are getting creative. One dad sparked a real conversation on social media about how far is too far when it comes to reprimanding your kid.

 

Some folks are saying it’s totally fine, while others think embarrassing the kid in front of the world is worse than physical discipline.

https://twitter.com/Jay_Pennies/status/959803313771438080

 

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Photos