Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens Voted Into The NFL Hall Of Fame

On Saturday, the wait to enter the NFL Hall Of Fame is over for two former Eagles.

Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins was voted into the NFL Hall of Fame. The Eagles drafted Dawkins out of Clemson in the second round of the 1996 draft. Dawkins was named to the Pro Bowl nine times over his 16-year career and was a four-time first-team All-Pro racking up 37 interceptions and 26 sacks.

Joining Dawkins, Terrell Owens finally gets the call to enter the NFL Hall Of Fame. Owens finished his career with 1,078 career receptions, 15,934 yards, and 156 touchdowns but his issues on the field with various teams, including his time here with the Eagles, kept Hall of Fame voters from giving him his ticket to Canton, Ohio. In the last Eagles Super Bowl appearance versus the New England Patriots in 2005, Owens led the way with nine catches for 122 yards on a broken leg.

Also entering the Hall of Fame:

Former Chicago Bears Linebacker Brian Urlacher

Baltimore Ravens Great Ray Lewis

Jerry Kramer

Robert Brazile

Bobby Beathard