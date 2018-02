Jason Avant stopped by Radio-One Philadelphia and talks how the Eagles can win the Super Bowl, Tom Brady’s longevity, and if social media was what it was today back in 2005, which teammate would have benefited the most (easy answer T.O.). He also explains why T.O. deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, which him and Brian Dawkins were just nominated the night before the Super Bowl!

