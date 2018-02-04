Bizzy Bone Blasts Big Boy For Allowing Migos’ G.O.A.T. Claim

Bizzy Bone Blasts Big Boy For Allowing Migos' G.O.A.T. Claim

Via | HipHopDX

Migos sat down with Big Boy TV for an interview last Friday (January 26) where Offset made a comment declaring they were “the biggest group ever in Hip Hop.” Rather than argue with the Atlanta trio, host Big Boy let it ride.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone evidently took issue with that. In a video uploaded earlier this week, the 41-year-old MC went off on Big Boy, blasting him for letting them stake that claim and pointing out media was to blame.

“You’re all in the position to be like, ‘Y’all niggas do kind of sound like Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, so what do the Migos think of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony?’ None of you niggas have asked them that. What, y’all bitch made? Y’all scared? Y’all hoes niggas? None of you interviewing muthafuckas ask ’em that? None of y’all?

