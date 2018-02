Black Tony Got His Feet Done Instead Of Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he’s not coming to work today because of an in-grown toenail. He scheduled time to get his feet done at the same exact time as work! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

