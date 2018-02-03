Is A Spice Girls Reunion Happening?

The Spice Girls might be cooking up another reunion for their fans!

Baby, Scary, Sporty, Ginger, and Posh hinted that they may soon be back to Spice up our lives.

Mel B got together with her former bandmates, and she had to share the reunion with the world!

She wrote, “These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember ‘friendship never ever ends’!!!! Boom #spicegirls #coloursoftheword #wantwereallyreallywant #mumsworkinghard #blastoff”

From Mel’s hashtags, it looks like the Spice Girls are gearing up to work together again!

The last time we saw the girls perform was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. It’s not clear what prompted the girls to catch up this week, but they released a joint statement to confirm that a reunion could be on the horizon!

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls,” they shared.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together,” they continued, announcing that they’re all looking forward to another Spice Girls project. “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Victoria Beckham also posted the same picture with her own caption, sharing how sweet it was to see the girls again. She also captured a short clip of the reunion with a very special guest on Ginger’s hip–her new son!

