Rock-T Says Stay Salty: The Eagles Will Win Super Bowl 52 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Rock-T is the man with all he knowledge when it comes to sports! His expert sports picks are celebrated far and wide. But when he reported about his predicted outcome for the Super Bowl this weekend, some people seemed to be feeling a little salty.

But Rock-T’s just fine with that- he’s sticking by his pick! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

